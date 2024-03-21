Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Buys 74,324 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Nneka Abulokwe purchased 74,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £9,662.12 ($12,300.60).

CPI traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 13.01 ($0.17). 8,921,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.77. The stock has a market cap of £218.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. Capita plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.81 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50).

Several research firms have commented on CPI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.92) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

