Insider Buying: Carly Holdings Limited (ASX:CL8) Insider Buys A$11,000.00 in Stock

Carly Holdings Limited (ASX:CL8 – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Abolakian bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,000.00 ($7,236.84).
Carly Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 864.16.
About Carly
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carly
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Carly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.