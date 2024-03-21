Insider Buying: Carly Holdings Limited (ASX:CL8) Insider Buys A$11,000.00 in Stock

Carly Holdings Limited (ASX:CL8 – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Abolakian bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,000.00 ($7,236.84).

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 864.16.

Carly Holdings Limited, an online technology company, engages in the provision of car subscription and rental services for individuals and businesses in Australia and New Zealand. It operates Carly.co, a car subscription service; and DriveMyCar.com.au, a peer-to-peer car rental service. The company was formerly known as Collaborate Corporation Limited and changed its name to Carly Holdings Limited in December 2020.

