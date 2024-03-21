Insider Buying: Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Core Scientific Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of CORZ opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

