Insider Buying: Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) insider Samir (Sam) Hallab purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.65 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of A$13,290.00 ($8,743.42).

Samir (Sam) Hallab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 19th, Samir (Sam) Hallab acquired 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.69 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of A$33,450.00 ($22,006.58).

Fiducian Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Fiducian Group Increases Dividend

Fiducian Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This is a positive change from Fiducian Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Fiducian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

