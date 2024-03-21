Insider Buying: Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Acquires $260,578.71 in Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 28,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,717,509.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gogo stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 7,172.73% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter worth $23,850,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 40.3% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 905,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 32.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at $176,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

