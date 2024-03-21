Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Purchases 3,250 Shares of Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 3,250 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $20,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 631,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,415.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $836.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.
Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern University purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,648,000. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,368,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.
Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
