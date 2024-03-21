Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Purchases 3,250 Shares of Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 3,250 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $20,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 631,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,415.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $836.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern University purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,648,000. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,368,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.