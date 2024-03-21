Insider Buying: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Major Shareholder Buys $150,309.00 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 51,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $150,309.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,099,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,870,998.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 37,517 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $112,926.17.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 55,049 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $159,642.10.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 25,082 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $77,252.56.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 12,604 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $38,190.12.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 73,000 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00.

PAYS opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.77 million, a PE ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaySign

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PaySign by 264.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PaySign by 288.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 339,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PaySign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 309,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PaySign by 399.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 220,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PaySign during the first quarter worth about $601,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

