Insider Buying: Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,191,895 Shares of Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In purchased 1,191,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at $102,105,427.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $115.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 46.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $9,507,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.