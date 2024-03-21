Insider Buying: Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK) Director Buys 60,500 Shares of Stock

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) Director Simon T.P. Ridgway purchased 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,475.00.

Simon T.P. Ridgway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rackla Metals alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 31,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,790.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 20,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Simon T.P. Ridgway purchased 18,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,070.00.

Rackla Metals Stock Up 5.3 %

CVE RAK traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.10. 250,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.57. Rackla Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.