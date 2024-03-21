Insider Buying: Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $18,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Kenneth Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 500 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $925.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 2,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $3,400.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Brian Kenneth Roberts acquired 6,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $10,140.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Brian Kenneth Roberts acquired 7,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $9,170.00.

RZLT stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. Rezolute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

