Insider Buying: SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Insider Purchases £9,940 in Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Brown purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940 ($12,654.36).
SDI Group Trading Down 2.2 %
LON SDI opened at GBX 68 ($0.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £70.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.21. SDI Group plc has a one year low of GBX 59 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.36).
About SDI Group
