Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells $319,001.64 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Affirm Stock Up 11.4 %
AFRM stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 3.60.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Affirm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
