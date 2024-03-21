Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells $319,001.64 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Affirm Stock Up 11.4 %

AFRM stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 3.60.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on AFRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Affirm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.