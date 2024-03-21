Insider Selling: Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Sells 131,295 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Philip Harrison sold 131,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.74), for a total value of £488,417.40 ($621,791.73).

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

LON BBY traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 378.20 ($4.81). The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 339.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 328.51. Balfour Beatty plc has a twelve month low of GBX 291.60 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 401.20 ($5.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,619.05%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.