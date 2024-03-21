Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Sells $1,680,632.54 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $1,680,632.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares in the company, valued at $298,782,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,025,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cogent Communications by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

