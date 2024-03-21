Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Sells 1,035 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,035 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $15,970.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,104.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,119 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $18,295.65.
Cryoport Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $785.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.
CYRX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
