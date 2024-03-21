Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Sells 1,035 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,035 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $15,970.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,104.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,119 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $18,295.65.

Cryoport Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $785.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 57,348 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,250,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYRX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

