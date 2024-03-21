Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Robert F. Freda sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.73, for a total transaction of $24,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,178.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.83. 17,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.72. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $247.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

