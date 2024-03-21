Insider Selling: Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of INVH opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

