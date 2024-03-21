Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $16,759.71 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $16,759.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,565.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $21,591.04.
  • On Wednesday, January 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,858 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $48,169.54.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after buying an additional 1,020,134 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.