Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $16,759.71 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $16,759.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,565.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $21,591.04.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,858 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $48,169.54.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after buying an additional 1,020,134 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

