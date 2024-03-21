Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $16,759.71 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $16,759.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,565.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $21,591.04.
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,858 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $48,169.54.
Joby Aviation Price Performance
Shares of JOBY opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $11.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after buying an additional 1,020,134 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.