Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells 7,530 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.15, for a total value of C$1,108,068.11.
John Ernest Sicard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, John Ernest Sicard sold 7,516 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total value of C$1,113,158.68.
Kinaxis Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of KXS traded up C$0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$152.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$155.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$151.55. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$129.13 and a 12-month high of C$191.80.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
