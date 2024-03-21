Insider Selling: Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Sells $193,950.00 in Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.83. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

