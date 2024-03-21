Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total value of $2,857,568.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,625,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total value of $1,884,869.03.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total value of $2,637,744.79.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total value of $2,598,472.28.

On Friday, February 23rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total value of $3,457,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total value of $3,416,650.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.03, for a total value of $3,170,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total value of $2,456,600.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total value of $2,458,550.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total value of $2,503,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total transaction of $2,569,150.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,546.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $839.55 and its 200 day moving average is $592.33. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $230.72 and a 12 month high of $1,815.00.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

Several research firms have commented on MSTR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 376.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

