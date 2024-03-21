Insider Selling: nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Sells A$277,025.00 in Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.92 ($5.21), for a total value of A$277,025.00 ($182,253.29).
NIB Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.
NIB Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from NIB’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. NIB’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.
About NIB
nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in five segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, nib Travel, and nib Thrive segments.
