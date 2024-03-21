Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells $534,800.00 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Okta Stock Up 0.1 %

OKTA opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

