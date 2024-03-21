Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells 6,411 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $12.86 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

