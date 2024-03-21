Insider Selling: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Sells $302,500.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Overseas Shipholding Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.