Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Sells $460,790.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toro Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toro by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Toro by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,155,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Toro

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.