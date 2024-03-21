Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Free Report) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.96% of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the period.

Shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.22. 7,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer.

