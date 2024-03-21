Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Jerry C. Griffin Sells 554 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $201.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,549. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.25. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

