Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,307 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 310,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,257 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 40,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

