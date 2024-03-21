Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Increased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Trading Up 1.6 %

Intel stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

