InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,415 ($81.67).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($81.48) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($76.38) to GBX 7,400 ($94.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($68.75) to GBX 6,100 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 8,056 ($102.56) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,864.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,863.85. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,086 ($64.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,790 ($111.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,328.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,497.11%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

