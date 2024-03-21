International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,939,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.66 and a 200-day moving average of $162.47. The firm has a market cap of $176.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

