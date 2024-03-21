International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Shares of IFF opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

