Internet Computer (ICP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180.60 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $12.15 or 0.00018641 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.60 billion and approximately $180.60 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00081931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00017837 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,184,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,162,148 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

