Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.52.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of INTU opened at $639.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

