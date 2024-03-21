Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 3.9%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 4,546,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 9,884,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CPMG Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Further Reading

