Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 7.8% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $319,548,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $298,069,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $448.85. 17,578,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,583,879. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $449.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $429.53 and its 200-day moving average is $396.89.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

