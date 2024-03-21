Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $433.33 and last traded at $434.88. 13,207,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 45,587,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.48.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.53 and its 200 day moving average is $396.89.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

