Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $433.33 and last traded at $434.88. 13,207,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 45,587,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.48.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.53 and its 200 day moving average is $396.89.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
