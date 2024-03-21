Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $449.32 and last traded at $448.19. 12,860,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 45,489,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.77.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.89.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.