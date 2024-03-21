Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.65

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.65 and last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 2733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 32,852 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

