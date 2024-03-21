Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.94

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 50042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

