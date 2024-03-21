Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.74

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.74 and last traded at $108.72, with a volume of 24350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.08.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

