Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.00

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 6989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.44.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $737.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

