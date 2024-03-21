Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 84,828 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.16. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.78. The company has a market cap of $533.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

