Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 203,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 39,292 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 263,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,176,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,048 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,509,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,303,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $157.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

