Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

INVH has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.72.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

