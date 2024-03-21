Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,353 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
