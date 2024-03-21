Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the year. The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IOVA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

