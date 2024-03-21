Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 0.6%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 1,371,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,314,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

