Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 2,276,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,154,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,812,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,468,000 after purchasing an additional 669,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,129 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

